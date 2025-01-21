‘Car in my house’: Police chase ends with suspect’s vehicle going into woman’s home

By Ruta Ulcinaite , Easton Grainer

BERKLEY, Michigan (WXYZ) — A Berkley woman was in her home Sunday afternoon when she heard a loud crash. That crash turned out to be a Berkley police chase that ended with a suspect’s vehicle hitting her home just feet from where she was laying.

No injuries were reported and the entire ordeal was caught on police dash camera.

Anita Kowal has lived in Berkley her entire life and on the corner of Hamilton and Eaton Road for over 25 years. On Sunday around 1:40 p.m., she was laying on her couch when she felt a crash.

“There’s a crash, so I get up and I run outside and I see a police officer running down the street and a car in my house,” Kowal said.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety says officers attempted to stop a white Dodge Journey near Edwards Avenue and Greenfield Road for operating without insurance and an outstanding warrant on the suspected driver. The driver refused to stop, fleeing from officers.

The pursuit moved south into Oak Park, then east on Lincoln Street toward Coolidge Highway and eventually through Huntington Woods before returning to Berkley.

The vehicle eventually lost control, going straight into Kowal’s home. The driver then took off on foot but was apprehended moments later by police.

Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield says in his over 20-year career, he’s only seen two drivers go into a house, and this was one of them.

“You know, I’m sure it was a big surprise to her to hear that a car hit a house and not knowing what’s going on. I’m glad that she’s OK, that everyone’s OK and we’ll work on getting that property restored,” he said. “The biggest thing is we’re just glad everyone’s safe and hope that at least one other person takes another thought before running and just stops. We’ll have our conversations and we’ll go about our way.”

Kowal says in that moment, she saw her life flash before her eyes, and says she was just feet away from where the car hit.

“I’m trying to turn it around to be positive. I was 3 feet away. If not, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Now the restoration process begins for Kowal, who lives alone and is left with significant damage in her living room and basement. And with this week’s frigid temperatures, she’s worried about her heating bill for the foreseeable future.

“It’s cold right now. My feet, I can feel the draft coming up from underneath my couch,” she said. “Maybe Consumer’s (Energy) will give me a break, who knows.”

Upon further investigation from Berkley police, the suspect was found to be in possession of cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms. The individual also showed signs of operating under the influence of narcotics.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety is seeking charges for:

Fleeing and eluding, a five-year felony Possession of cocaine, four-year felony Resisting and obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony) Possession of psilocybin mushrooms, a one-year misdemeanor. Operating under the influence of narcotics, a 93-day misdemeanor

Additionally, the suspect has multiple outstanding felony warrants from Michigan and Georgia related to drug trafficking and theft.

The suspect is a 31-year-old Southfield resident and police say no further information will be released about the suspect or investigation until after he is arraigned.

