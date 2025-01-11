Backyard ice rink a hotspot during cold stretch

By Mike Sullivan

Click here for updates on this story

ANDOVER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The recent stretch of frigid weather in Massachusetts has some people looking for the nearest fireplace, but for skating fanatics, it’s the perfect weather for a backyard ice rink.

Backyard rink for 13 years

The Williams family in Andover have been building a rink in their backyard for the past 13 years. The ice attracts kids from all across the neighborhood.

Aaron Williams built it for his sons when one of them was nervous to get on a public ice rink. Now they both are hockey players for local and traveling teams.

“They are usually thousands of dollars, but I found someone on Facebook selling it in the Spring for like $300 in Rhode Island. I got the kids in the truck, got a hotel, and woke up at 6 a.m. because I didn’t want to lose out and have someone beat me to it,” laughed Williams.

The past winters have been more mild leading Williams to believe the time on their rink may be coming to an end.

“Every year I am like, I am not going to do it this year. I’m not going to do it this year, because there is not enough time for skating,” said Williams. “There were people on the ice during Christmas break more than there people not on the ice.”

Resurfacing the ice Every night Williams and his son Zamboni the ice. They hook up a hose to an old dishwasher and run it through a basement window. They then use a towel to smooth the ice out.

“It will look like glass when we are done,” said Williams. “A good friend of mine owns a rink. I tell him my ice is better than yours.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.