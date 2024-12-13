Milwaukee firefighter and his brother charged with brutally beating man

By Duaa Israr

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee firefighter and his brother are in custody, accused of assaulting a man they say attempted to break into one of their homes.

Court documents show the two men, 33-year-old Tramel J. Dright and 37-year-old Ty A. Dright-Jackson, have been charged with first degree reckless injury.

CBS 58 confirmed 37-year-old Ty Dright-Jackson is currently a firefighter with the Milwaukee Fire Department. They released the following statement on Thursday, Dec. 12:

“On December 6, 2024, the Milwaukee Fire Department was informed by the Milwaukee Police Department that they had a taken a Milwaukee Firefighter into custody for questioning and subsequent felony charges.

To ensure compliances with the Milwaukee Police Department investigation, and District Attorney charges, the Milwaukee Fire Department is unable to comment at this time. The Milwaukee Fire Department is taking this matter very seriously and has opened an internal investigation.” The complaint states police officers responding to a reported burglary near 31st and Juneau, found a victim bloodied and injured inside the home.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows both men repeatedly striking and stomping on the victim 22 times in the head, torso, and face. before dragging him back into their house.

Then, the two men continued to beat him – this time stomping on his face at least 25 times. Dright-Jackson also admitted to law enforcement he used a baseball bat, and he wanted to “get information” from the victim using his fists and kicks.

The victim suffered injuries that officials say include a broken nose, cracked teeth and facial wounds requiring stitches. As of the Tuesday complaint’s writing, the victim was hospitalized and intubated.

The assault is described as an “utter disregard for human life” in the charges.

In court on Wednesday, Dec. 11, a judge set bond at $5,000 for both men.

The two brothers are due back in court Jan. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.