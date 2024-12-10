Franklin Fire expands to 2,700 acres amid ongoing response efforts

By Rebekah Ludman

12/10/24 (LAPost.com) — The Franklin Fire in Malibu Canyon grew to more than 2,700 acres as of Tuesday near Pepperdine University.

The fire – driven by Santa Ana winds – started Monday and was first reported at 11 p.m. It threatens about 2,000 structures, forcing mandatory evacuations orders to be handed out. However, only a “minimal” number of homes have been destroyed, and no injuries have been reported.

There’s a high volume of dry brush, which contributed to the rapidly growing fire. The fire began in the midst of a “particularly dangerous situation red flag warning” issued by the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said the fire was listed at more than 2,200 acres, with no reported containment, during an 8 a.m. press conference Tuesday. Cal Fire has since updated the size of the blaze to 2,713 acres.

As of Tuesday, more than 700 firefighters were battling the blaze. They’re aided by a fleet of water- and retardant-dropping aircraft. Officials said the number of personnel battling the fire could reach 1,000 by the end of Tuesday.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said the department has deployed at least 150 people in law enforcement operations, including evacuations, road closures, and security patrols. He said road closures include Las Virgenes Road and Mulholland Highway, and on Pacific Coast Highway between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Kanan Dume Road.

Multiple evacuation orders and warnings were issued overnight between Trancas Canyon and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and areas south of Mulholland Highway to Pacific Coast Highway, according to Luna. He said there are about 18,000 people and 8,100 structures in the impacted areas.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered by the L.A. County Fire Department covering the area south of Piuma Road, north of the Pacific Ocean coastline, east of Puerco Canyon Road/Corral Canyon Park and west of Los Flores Canyon Road. The area between the Pacific Ocean coastline and Tuna Canyon Park to the west of Tuna Canyon Road was also under a mandatory evacuation order.

Malibu City Hall was cleared overnight because it falls in the evacuation area. The city’s Emergency Operations Center was moved to a temporary location in Calabasas. Power outages were reported at Pepperdine University and a shelter-in-place protocol was activated for students and staff. However, Pepperdine officials announced at 8 a.m. in a social media statement that a post-daybreak reassessment of conditions led to the lifting of the shelter-in-place protocol.

“Campus conditions are safe for members of the community to return to student residences and on-campus homes. The community is strongly encouraged to remain on campus and stay off Malibu roads as first responders continue to respond to the Franklin fire, which continues to threaten Malibu,” the Pepperdine statement said.

Students were notified in a statement from Pepperdine President Jim Gash that finals were canceled and normal on campus operations were suspended Tuesday.

All schools located in Malibu that are within the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District were closed Tuesday, according to the district.

An evacuation shelter is located at the Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Drive in Pacific Palisades. Animal shelters are established at Agoura Animal Care Center in Agoura Hills and Pierce College in Woodland Hills for larger animals.

A local declaration of emergency in response to the fire was signed by L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in battling the blaze.

“Fire officials and first responders are working relentlessly to protect lives and property from the Franklin Fire,” Newsom said in a statement. “California is grateful for this federal support, which bolsters these efforts. I urge all residents in affected areas to stay alert and follow evacuation orders.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

