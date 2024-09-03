Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

No injuries reported after homebuilt plane crashes in Odessa

<i>KMBC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>No injuries were reported after a homebuilt plane crashed in Odessa
Lawrence, Nakia
KMBC via CNN Newsource
No injuries were reported after a homebuilt plane crashed in Odessa
By
Published 1:36 PM

By Connor Hills

Click here for updates on this story

    ODESSA, Missouri (KMBC) — A plane crash ended without injury Monday morning in Odessa.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that it was called to the scene of a single-engine plane crash around 9 a.m. near 6878 Oakwood Drive on Labor Day.

When troopers arrived, they found a Zenith CH 601XLB plane that had crashed near a house. The plane narrowly avoided striking a tree.

One pilot and one passenger were checked out and cleared by EMS at the scene.

The plane took off from Grain Valley and was headed for Mexico, Missouri, when it experienced mechanical issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the exact cause of the crash.

The plane is considered a kit aircraft and is manufactured by Zenith Aircraft Company in Mexico. Kit aircraft are built for personal use rather than professional activity.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content