Multiple rowhomes and cars vandalized with red spray paint

By Alexandra Simon, Atheer Hussein, Alicia Roberts

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Residents in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood are working to clean up their properties after someone vandalized multiple homes and vehicles with red spray paint.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of East Monmouth Street after getting complaints that multiple homes were spray painted early Sunday morning.

In total, police said five homes were hit by the vandalism on Edgemont, Birch and East Ann streets. Three cars were also vandalized with spray paint, police said.

“I’ve lived here 57 years and I’ve never seen nothing like this at all,” said John Alfonso, a Port Richmond resident. “It’s always been a beautiful neighborhood. It’s quiet, it’s been a great place to live. Now things are changing.”

Multiple Ring doorbells in the neighborhood captured a man on camera spray painting homes around 1 a.m. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police to determine if the man seen in the videos is their primary suspect.

Angela Wise’s home security camera shows someone using spray paint outside her door.

“It’s disgusting. We have kids around here. We have children, toddlers, infants and everything. They don’t want to see that. Parents don’t want their kids to see that,” Wise said.

Beth Siegel and Matthew McMahon’s house was also hit.

“It was definitely a shock,” Siegel said. “I almost started laughing at first because I’m like, what’s going on, this doesn’t happen around here I don’t think.”

Tom Sheridan’s work van was tagged as well.

“I just hope they catch him,” Sheridan said. “I mean it don’t make any sense. Why would you go and do that …? People are struggling hard enough, and then you gotta deal with something like that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.

