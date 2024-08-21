‘Enough to kill two-thirds of Kansas City’: Clay County makes massive fentanyl bust

By JoBeth Davis

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Clay County authorities said a man was taken into custody last week, and found to have enough fentanyl in his vehicle to kill two-thirds of the population of Kansas City, Missouri.

Deputies were searching for 21-year-old Josiah J. Langston on August 15 in connection with a drug trafficking warrant.

When deputies tried to arrest him in the 3900 block of North Skiles Avenue in Kansas City, Langston reportedly rammed a patrol car in an attempt to flee, however, he was taken into custody.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, investigators located 1.5 pounds of powdered fentanyl in Langston’s vehicle.

Authorities said just two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose, meaning the amount found in Langston’s vehicle was enough to kill 327,000 people — nearly two-thirds of the population of Kansas City.

In addition, authorities reportedly found .4 pounds of methamphetamine and $2,000 cash.

Langston has been charged with two counts of first-degree drug trafficking and one count of resisting arrest in connection with last week’s incident. This is in addition to his prior drug trafficking charge.

Langston is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on $450,000 bond. Authorities said this investigation is ongoing, and more charges, including federal charges, are possible.

