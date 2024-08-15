Coast Guard rescues boater adrift in flooded vessel

By Jeremiah Estrada

Click here for updates on this story

KAUAI, Hawaii (KITV) — The U.S. Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific assisted a man adrift in a vessel in waters near Kauai on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received a call at 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2024 from the wife of a boater about his fishing boat that was disabled and drifted into the waters off Pakala Beach.

The Honolulu crew requested the Kauai Police Department to survey the area of the marina. This allowed the Kauai Coast Guard to launch their response boat and for the Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to launch an airplane for the search.

The airplane crew arrived to the man’s boat at 5:12 a.m. 100 gallons of water flooding on board was reported active with one gallon per minute.

The Kauai boat crew helped him control the leak and towed his boat to Port Allen Harbor.

The boater reported that there was another person onboard who swam to shore after his boat was disabled. This individual safely arrived at Port Allen Harbor.

“Distress signals like flares are a vital tool to have on your vessel. In emergency situations they can help first responders quickly locate and assist those in distress,” said Mike Mullins, operations controller, Sector Honolulu command center

More information can be found on their Facebook, X and Instagram.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.