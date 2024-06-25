An ancient discovery on the Lakeshore! What is this 13,000-year old piece of wood?

By Preston Stober

TWO RIVERS, Wisconsin (WGBA) — I’m checking out one of our neighborhood’s oldest features, dating back to the ice age.

The Two Creeks Buried Forest is an ancient forest that was buried by glaciers. Scientists just discovered two pieces of wood from the site believed to be 13,500-years old. One local says it’s an honor to live by the ancient ground.

The Two Creeks Buried Forrest.

“It really is a significant portion in the story of the history of Wisconsin,” says Weis Earth Science Museum director Scott Schaefer.

He found these pieces of wood on the site. Schaefer and a few colleagues say the discovery of these artifacts will tell us even more about the period of the ice age when this Forrest grew.

“The final expansion of glaciers into Wisconsin is what buried this, Schaefer explains. “After that, they melted and receded fully back to the arctic. So, this is essentially the last pulse of the ice ace in our state.”

An expedition into our lakeshore that Schaefer calls an extreme success.

“Ancient environments like this are incredibly important,” says Schaefer. “For people who live on top of it, it’s inescapable, science is always around you. The past is always present.”

One of the people living here is Tristen Mraz.

“Raw, old nature is right there outside the yard, so that’s pretty cool,” said Mraz.

He says he’s honored to live by the ancient forest.

“I wish I could live that long honestly,” Mraz joked. “I still can’t fathom it.”

A popular place right beside the beach, Schaefer says they hope to have the artifacts on display soon.

“Yeah! It would be pretty cool to see that,” Mraz says. “Especially with it coming from here.”

Before the artifacts go on display, Schaefer says they hope to raise enough money to get the artifacts thoroughly tested to know more about what they went through during their near 13,000-year journey on the Lakeshore.

