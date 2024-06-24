Inmate at federal prison caught with weapon, sentenced 32 more months

Skip to Content
<i>WTHI via CNN Newsource</i><br/>An inmate at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex was given an additional 32 months in prison for having an improvised weapon.
An inmate at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex was given an additional 32 months in prison for having an improvised weapon.
By Natalie Seals

    TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (WTHI) — An inmate at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex was given an additional 32 months in prison for having an improvised weapon.

According to court documents, Javon Britton, a 44-year-old man from Georgia, was caught with the weapon passing through a metal detector outside the dining hall in 2019.

The weapon in question was a combination padlock attached to a belt. When discovered, Britton ran and was tackled by multiple officers, who took the weapon.

Britton is in prison for a 2015 robbery with an 11-and-a-half-year sentence. He’s been in the Terre Haute prison since 2017.

Skip to content