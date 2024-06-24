Crews continue battling large fire at recycling plant

By Cameron Burnett

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Crews continued battling a large fire at a recycling facility in Park City on Monday.

The Sedgwick County Fire District 1 said several companies were still at the scene of the pallet fire outside Evergreen Recycle. Since the fire began Sunday, no injuries have been reported and there’s been no damage to any structures.

During a press conference Monday morning, Sedgwick County Fire Marshall Brad Crip said a call for the fire came around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, crews found a pile of brush, grass clippings and mulch on fire. Winds picked up and pushed the fire to the north, jumping two 50 ft. wide fire break lines, and hampering efforts.

Crews have been setting up protections to prevent the fire from spreading to homes and businesses to the north and northeast. However, Crisp says that continued strong winds are expected to be uncooperative, which would allow the fire to consume material faster and make containment more difficult.

With Monday’s hot conditions, Crisp says they are taking steps to protect crews, including having plenty of water, Gatorade, food, port-a-potties and a rehab unit with air conditioning on hand. In addition, crews will work in 4-hour rotations for rest and rehab.

Crisp added that the state has been contacted for aircraft support to contain the fire. He also noted that Pizza Hut brought out food for firefighters, and others brought in help. In addition, Evergreen employees worked throughout the night to move piles of pallets. On Monday morning, people brought the firefighters a bunch of smoothies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Another update is expected at 3 p.m. Monday.

Fire crews say they have approximately three to five acres burning and confined after a large pallet fire started in Park City on Sunday evening.

Units responded to the Evergreen Recycle plant in Park City on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. to the report of a fire.

Sedgwick County Fire Chief Ray Hensley says that as of 11 p.m. Sunday, no structures were damaged and there were no injuries.

The last time the plant suffered a fire was Halloween of 2022 when crews worked through the night to keep it under control. That blaze and a fire in 2014 were both caused by spontaneous combustion.

