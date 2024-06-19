Michigan health officials warn against eating Diamond Shruumz products amid FDA investigation

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents not to eat Diamond-Shruumz products during an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration.

Health officials said the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating illnesses associated with Diamond Shruumz-brand microdosing chocolate bars, infused cones, or micro dose and macro dose gummies. The products are labeled as having a blend of mushrooms like reishi and lion’s mane.

The FDA is looking into the cause of the illnesses.

“As these products look similar to candy, we urge parents and caregivers to consider discussing this information with their teens even though they are intended for individuals 18 and older. We are advising that everyone avoid these products,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said in a news release.

Officials said 26 illnesses were reported in 16 states. No cases have been reported in Michigan as of Tuesday.

The people who became ill reported symptoms like seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting.

Retailers are advised against selling or distributing any of the products and hold them until further notice form the FDA.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.