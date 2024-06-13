Home where cold case victim was last seen alive set to be demolished

By Alyssa Erwin

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WJRT) — July 1 will mark 27 years of the Jessica Phelps cold case. As of now, the home where the 4-year-old went missing in 1997 is on the Genesee County demolition list. One of the only physical reminders of the crime is the East Side home, set to be torn down.

The blonde-haired, blue-eyed four-year-old went missing from the front yard of her home at 1621 Maryland Avenue in the City of Flint over two decades ago.

“I just wish she would have been here for all of it,” says Angie Kranzo. “I just wish I could know who she would be today.”

Jessica’s cousin Angie Kranzo, who also babysat the young girl, has made it her mission to keep the memory alive. She looks through keepsakes and dozens of missing posters, with still no real closure.

“She just lit up the room. There is no other way to explain her personality. It was big, and it was huge. It was way, way beyond her 4-year-old self,” said Kranzo. “I could see her being the babysitter for my kids now. They see her picture, and they know who she was, and my daughter is now named after her.”

Like many people around the Flint area, they know the back story of Jessica Phelps and the location.

“Every July 1, we wake up, and it’s on everyone’s mind. It makes my stomach turn,” says the cousin. “I remember it like it was yesterday, seeing everyone out searching for her and calling her name.”

Search parties took over, as many East Side residents and law enforcement came together in the summer of 1997. The little girl’s remains were found 15 miles away in a drainage ditch in Atlas Township, nine months after she went missing.

According to the Genesee County Landbank, in an updated schedule, the demolition timeframe for 1621 Maryland is shifting to be between October and March. The last known location of Jessica being alive will no longer be standing.

“It’s sad. This is the last place she was known to be. At least that we know of,” said Kranzo. “I hope they’ve processed the house, just in case.”

ABC 12 has previously reported police believe they know who killed her. However, the primary suspect in the case died in 2007, so the case technically remains open.

With changing detectives over the years, Kranzo says she will continue to be the voice for her young cousin.

“I’m just going to keep being her voice, and that’s all I can do for her,” she says. “I’ve promised her that.”

With over two decades of an open cold case, there have been candlelight vigils and balloon releases to honor Jessica, but still, Kranzo adds still no justice and many unanswered questions.

ABC 12 contacted the Flint Police about any updates in this case, but they have not responded.

There is also a Facebook page, ‘Justice for Jessica,’ to keep the memory alive as the family approaches year 27 without the case being solved.

Anyone with information on Phelps’ case should contact Flint police at 810-237-6800.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.