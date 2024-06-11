7 companies challenged with bringing soil samples back from Mars

By Bethany Cates

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (WESH) — NASA is challenging seven companies to form a mission plan to collect soil samples left on Mars and bring them back to Earth.

Back in 2021 aboard an Atlas Rocket, a Rover named Perseverance left the Earth behind and made the trip to Mars.

“It’s important to get these samples back because they could hold the clues to life beyond Earth,” said Dr. Ken Kramer who holds a PhD in organic chemistry.

The samples will be able to tell researchers if there is more to life within the solar system.

Teams from Lockheed Martin, SpaceX and others will present their ideas on how to accomplish one of the most interplanetary missions ever.

“It’s just one of the most complex things with one of the most exciting things that we get a chance to work on here at Lockheed, so we’re really excited,” said Timothy Linn, an engineer for Lockheed Martin.

