2 rescued and 1 body recovered from Albuquerque arroyos following flash flooding

By Sam Smith, Sasha Lenninger

ALBUQUERQUE (KOAT) — 2 people were rescued and 1 body was recovered from flooded arroyo channels in Albuquerque on Sunday.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials, units responded Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of multiple people being swept away by fast moving water in the diversion channel following heavy rain.

911 callers said two people were in the water near Rachel Road and 4 Hills Road in southeast Albuquerque. As crews responded to that, AFR says they received another call of a third person in the water near Wyoming and Indian School in northeast Albuquerque.

Officials say Albuquerque Police officers rescued one person near Rachel Road. The second person reported in the area was found dead.

The third person who was in the arroyo near Wyoming and Indian School was stuck on top of a barrier of a bridge and unable to get to safety. Fire crews placed a harness and lowered a ladder to the individual. That person was able to climb out to safety.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials stress that the city’s arroyo system is dangerous and can fill with water very quickly. They say no one should access or occupy them.

