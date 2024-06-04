Nursing home CNA federally indicted for defrauding elderly patients

By Brandon Clark

EAST ST. LOUIS, Illinois (WREX) — A certified nursing assistant (CNA) from Granite City is accused of stealing her elderly patients’ identification to fraudulently use their debit and credit cards for personal purchases in excess of $1,000.

Markeisha A. Hill, 35, was charged with two counts of access device fraud, six counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of possession of five or more identification documents by a federal grand jury.

Hill stole patients’ information while working as a CNA at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville from October 2022 through June 2023 and Meridian Village in Glen Carbon from August 2023 through November 2023.

“Nursing home caregivers are called to the noble profession of watching over the loved ones of many families who expect their elderly family members to be treated with care. That trust should never be violated,” said David Bolin, Acting Supervisor for the U.S. Secret Service Springfield Resident Office. “I’m proud that our local and federal partners have stood up for the alleged victims in this case and we will maintain our vigilance in the future.”

If convicted, Hill could face up to 15 years in prison for access device fraud, a mandatory 2-year prison sentence for aggravated identity theft, and up to five years for possession of five or more IDs.

Officials from the U.S. Secret Service, Edwardsville Police Department, Glen Carbon Police Department, and Granite City Police Department are helping with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zoe Gross and David Dean are prosecuting the case.

The public is reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

