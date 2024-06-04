Fire at UPS facility includes trailers with packages

By WTVR Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A large firefighting operation turned into a three-alarm fire early Tuesday morning at a UPS distribution center in Chesterfield.

Battalion Chief Brian Warshawsky said they were alerted to a fire that involved three tractor-trailers at 2:34 a.m on the 9600 block of Coach Road.

An update from a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson reported an additional tractor trailer at the warehouse was involved.

“The first crews arrived on scene five minutes later and found fire coming from a semi-truck trailer, attached to the side of the building,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Because the fire spread to three other trailers and the building, second and third alarms were declared to bring in more resources.”

The fire was marked under control at 3:56 a.m.

About a hundred employees were standing outside as CBS 6 was on the scene.

“There were workers inside the building. They all evacuated but there weren’t any workers inside the trucks themselves,” said Battalion Chief Warshawsky.

Chesterfield Fire officials tell CBS 6 that there were packages and mail inside the trailers that caught fire. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries.

Early Tuesday morning, the Chesterfield Fire Marshall arrived on the property to begin investigating the cause of the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.