Man pleads guilty to causing $2 million in sprinkler damage to hospital

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man has pleaded guilty to causing $2 million in property damage at Haywood Regional Medical Center.

Lamar Legette, 47, pleaded guilty to injury to real property and disorderly conduct at the hospital May 11. The charges relate to using a lighter inside the hospital to set off the sprinkler system. The water from the sprinklers ended up causing $2 million in property damage, hospital officials said.

The hospital confirmed to News 13 that the fire alarm and sprinkler systems were activated as a safety measure. There were no injuries. The hospital said some areas experienced severe water damage, which will require extensive remediation. The affected areas are primarily non-patient care locations.

During the work, the hospital said there may be impacts on the availability of some emergency department rooms. But the priority, hospital leaders say, is to minimize those impacts.

Haywood Regional Medical Center released the following statement:

Due to privacy and confidentiality policies, we cannot disclose specific details about the cause of the fire. However, I can confirm that the fire alarm and sprinkler systems were activated as a safety measure. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and our staff responded promptly and efficiently to ensure everyone’s safety.

The hospital said it has outlined a phased plan for mitigation and restoration, with the affected areas primarily being non-patient care locations. Hard containment installation began on June 2.

“During the phased remediation plan, there may be an impact on the availability of some emergency department rooms. However, it is our priority to minimize this impact and ensure any disruptions are brief and necessary,” Haywood Regional Medical Center Regional Director Andie Robbins told News 13. “Although some departments experienced damage, we are thankful that hospital operations aren’t largely impacted and the accessibility to care remains unaffected.”

