‘I beat an Olympian!’: Des Moines fifth-grader races DMPS Superintendent Ian Roberts, former Olympic runner

By Jodi Long

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A foot race against a group of elementary school students seemed like an easy win for Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts, a former Olympic runner, but a fast fifth-grade student had other ideas.

Amayah Vilmael wasn’t planning to race Des Moines’ superintendent at her Hubbell Elementary School’s field day last month, but when the opportunity presented itself, the 11-year-old was ready.

“I was very nervous. I was racing my classmates and friends,” she said. “I was also racing an adult who was probably triple my age so I was like, ‘Oh, OK.'”

Amayah had lane 4 in the 100-meter dash. Several other Hubbell students fill the inside lanes. Roberts, who ran in the Sydney Summer Olympics in 2000, lined up in lane 5, right next to Amayah.

Roberts looked to lead at about the 50-meter mark, but Amayah edged the district’s top leader at the finish line.

Roberts raced in a flashy maroon suit and Nike Air Force 1s with matching swooshes. He said Vilmael won the race fair and square.

“I was hearing so many loud cheers,” Roberts said. ” I kept thinking I was back in Sydney, Australia where 500,000 people are watching the race of their life.

Vilmael trains and competes with Excalibur Track Club in Des Moines, plays club soccer and excels in school. She said she’s learned the importance of working hard from her Nigerian and Haitian parents.

“Basically, all I had to do was get my feet ready, just push and work on my form, and it paid off,” Vimael said. “I was just really excited because I beat an Olympian that raced a long time ago and he was still really fast. I honestly was just really, really proud of myself.”

Roberts calls the race a moment to see student’s potential beyond the classroom.

“The work we do is so much more than reading, writing and math,” he said. “There is so much talent amongst our young people. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens with them not just academically, but athletically, for years to come.”

Amayah’s mom, Birikisu Vilmael, said her daughter didn’t shy away from the moment.

“It’s all about being prepared. We always tell them to be prepared because you never know when that opportunity might present itself,” she said. “The sky is limitless for her. I’m just proud of her.”

The Des Moines School District captured photos of the race that went viral on social media. The young runner says she’s heard from family and friends all over the country, a moment she’ll never forget.

“I raced an Olympian,” she said with a smile. “I’m going to keep that in my mind forever because that will make me more confident in myself when I’m running track.”

