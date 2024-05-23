Shreveport DSA does banner drop targeting Speaker Johnson’s support of Israel

By MERRITT HUGHES

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) group targeted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson with a sign with profane language early Wednesday morning.

Shreveport DSA took credit for the act in an Instagram post Wednesday. The post said “Letting Mike know how his hometown feels about him with a banner drop” above a photograph of the banner.

It hung off the side of an abandoned building to the right of the Interstate 20 and Interstate 49 interchange. The sign was later removed.

Aside from the words, the banner was covered in red handprints. DSA Shreveport said, “Mike Johnson has blood on his hands and he will be reminded of that every chance we get,” in the caption of its post.

Johnson’s office responded with a statement to KTBS: “The individuals with blood on their hands are the terrorists that attacked Israel on Oct. 7, and it is shameful that pro-Hamas radicals have invaded northwest Louisiana. Speaker Johnson will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

One of Shreveport DSA’s founders, Bobby Woodruff, further explained the group’s actions in an interview with KTBS. He said they chose to do a banner drop about Johnson because of his stance on the Israel-Hamas war, specifically his condemnation of the International Criminal Court.

The group’s main goal with today’s banner drop was to spread the word about Johnson’s support of Israel.

“We want to build up some community anger around what Mike Johnson is doing,” Woodruff said. “As a congressman, he doesn’t really do much for the people of Shreveport. He does a lot for the companies, but there’s a very distinct difference between the two.”

Johnson’s office emphasized how he is “one of the most popular Congressional leaders of the modern era.” They also said how Johnson won re-election to Congress unopposed in 2022.

