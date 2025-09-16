Carie Hallford of Return to Nature files to divorce Jon Hallford

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Carie Hallford has filed paperwork to divorce her husband, Jon, according to filings obtained by KRDO13 Investigates.

The couple ran the now-infamous Return to Nature funeral home, where they were accused of leaving close to 200 bodies to stack up and decompose, reportedly giving families fake cremains.

The divorce petition was filed from jail on Aug. 5, one day after Carie entered into a guilty plea for federal fraud charges.

The petition notes that Jon and Carie separated on April 14, 2024, which was the day the couple was arrested by the FBI, according to our previous reporting.

Carie Hallford is requesting a restoration to her previous name, Carie Koposesky. According to court records, the status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9, 2025.

