COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Five people were shot and are being treated at a local hospital after a confrontation behind an Alta Convenience store, off Palmer Park Boulevard and Potter Drive Tuesday night.

According to police, a fight broke out between two groups around 7:00 p.m.

A KRDO Newschannel 13 crew on scene says at least a few dozen evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

This is a developing story.