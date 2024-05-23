TONIGHT: A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 9pm. This will include south central Colorado and hometowns near Burlington, CO. Our skies will be partly cloudy with a low in the low 40s. We will keep with the breezy conditions will continue, we could see gust up to 30 mph.

TOMORROW: A cold front will makes its way through the area dropping temperatures into the upper 60s. There will be more moisture in the air however, it seems rain chances will be in the central mountain range and in higher terrains around Pikes Peak but we can't rule out a possible shower in Colorado Springs. In the lower altitudes we will see some clouds makes its way into the area. Winds will decrease for your Friday we will winds around 10 to 15 mph. Lows will return to the 40s for Friday night with skies becoming clear.

EXTENDED: Memorial Day weekend we can expect to some showers, however it is not a complete rain out. Outdoor activities will be possible however have a inside place ready just incase you need to dip inside for a little bit as a shower makes it ways through the area. Saturday and Sunday we are seeing rain chances as of now Memorial Day itself is looking dry with Sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the weekend here in Colorado Springs. Pueblo and Canon City can see temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Monument and Woodland Park will see temperatures in the 60s and 70s.