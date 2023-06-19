Skip to Content
Emily Coffey

KRDO
By
today at 11:35 AM
Published 11:38 AM

Emily Coffey joined KRDO news Channel 13 in June 2023 after graduating from Biola University with her degree in Broadcast Journalism under the Torrey Honors College. During her college career, she worked her way up to Managing Editor with her school’s newspaper, The Chimes, and anchored and produced both of the University news shows. She also completed internships in business, PR, and Social Media.

Emily loves reporting on extreme weather and how it impacts communities, crime, and local systemic injustice. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, Emily is excited about the days of sunshine and snow and looks forward to learning how to snowboard this winter.

When she’s not in the newsroom, you can find her at a local coffee shop, reading a classic novel, or running the endless trails in Colorado Springs.

