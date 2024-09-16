Issue 128- Concerning Eligability for Parole

A “yes” vote on Proposition 128 would require a person convicted of certain crimes of violence to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence in prison before being eligible for discretionary parole or earned time reductions and make a person convicted of a third or subsequent crime of violence ineligible for earned time or discretionary parole.

A “no” vote on Proposition 128 keeps the current requirement that a person convicted of certain crimes of violence serve 75 percent of their sentence in prison before being eligible for discretionary parole, minus earned time for progressing in personal, professional, or educational programs.