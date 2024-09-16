Skip to Content
2024 Statewide Ballot Issues

Issue 128- Concerning Eligability for Parole

KRDO
By
Published 10:53 AM

A “yes” vote on Proposition 128 would require a person convicted of certain crimes of violence to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence in prison before being eligible for discretionary parole or earned time reductions and make a person convicted of a third or subsequent crime of violence ineligible for earned time or discretionary parole.

A “no” vote on Proposition 128 keeps the current requirement that a person convicted of certain crimes of violence serve 75 percent of their sentence in prison before being eligible for discretionary parole, minus earned time for progressing in personal, professional, or educational programs.

Article Topic Follows: 2024 Statewide Ballot Issues

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content