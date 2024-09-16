Skip to Content
2024 Statewide Ballot Issues

Amendment H- Judicial Discipline Procedures and Confidentiality

A “yes” vote on Amendment H creates an independent adjudicative board made up of citizens, lawyers, and judges to conduct judicial misconduct hearings and impose disciplinary actions, and allows more information to be shared earlier with the public.

A “no” vote on Amendment H means that a select panel of judges will continue to conduct judicial misconduct hearings and recommend disciplinary actions, and cases remain confidential unless public sanctions are recommended at the end of the process.

