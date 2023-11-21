Skip to Content
State Forecast

Tracking cold and snow for the holiday weekend

today at 7:45 AM
Published 7:39 AM

Sunny and warmer through Wednesday... frigid by Friday.

TODAY: High pressure builds across the region today with a return to sunny skies and cool temperatures. Winds will also be much lighter this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clears skies and light winds overnight will provide ideal conditions for radiational cool. Morning lows will dip into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper-60s... and even a few low-70s. Cold air begins to drop into the region Thanksgiving day and skies become mostly cloudy. We are tracking a chance for snow Thursday night and Friday with light accumulations possible along the I-25 corridor and the eastern plains. Much colder Friday with highs in the 20s and 30s. We'll see morning lows Saturday dip into the 10s, teens, and 20s across southern Colorado.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

