Tracking cold and snow for the holiday weekend

Sunny and warmer through Wednesday... frigid by Friday.

TODAY: High pressure builds across the region today with a return to sunny skies and cool temperatures. Winds will also be much lighter this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clears skies and light winds overnight will provide ideal conditions for radiational cool. Morning lows will dip into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper-60s... and even a few low-70s. Cold air begins to drop into the region Thanksgiving day and skies become mostly cloudy. We are tracking a chance for snow Thursday night and Friday with light accumulations possible along the I-25 corridor and the eastern plains. Much colder Friday with highs in the 20s and 30s. We'll see morning lows Saturday dip into the 10s, teens, and 20s across southern Colorado.