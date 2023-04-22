Skip to Content
State Forecast
Cold & snowy Saturday

Winter weather

SATURDAY: We'll top off in the 30s and 40s in most areas today, approximately 20 degrees below average as a couple of disturbances in the morning and late afternoon keep us cold, snowy and windy. A winter weather advisory is in place along I-70 in the Summit and Eagle county area throughout the day due to heavy snowfall.

SUNDAY: A brief break from active weather is expected as more seasonal temperatures and partly cloudy conditions return.

EXTENDED: We head back into a pattern of unsettled weather as rain storms develop across the region starting Monday.

