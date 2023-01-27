Busy Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a few clouds mixing in with sunshine by the afternoon. Seasonal temperatures will return with highs in the 30's and 40's. Winds will be gusty at times, with gusts upwards of 30-35 MPH at times.

SATURDAY: Saturday will get off to a chilly, but dry and calm start. Temperatures will get up to the upper 30s and low 40s along the I-25 corridor ahead of our arctic front. By the afternoon, conditions will begin to deteriorate. Very light freezing rain/freezing fog is possible into early Sunday morning.

EXTENDED: The weather ramps up as we head into Sunday, with snow chances making a return late Saturday into early Sunday. A very shallow arctic airmass will linger through the end of the weekend into early next week. So shallow, Woodland Park will be warmer then a majority of the region. Temperatures will be 15-30 degrees below average, stuck in the teens and 20s across the region.