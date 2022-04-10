Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Windy & Colder – 4/10/2022

Overview: We're tracking wind and fire weather...

Today: After some patchy low clouds and very spotty rain and snow showers early, we expect a partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler day with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains along and north of the Arkansas River, lower 70s south of the Arkansas River, and 40s and 50s for the mountains and mountain valleys. The wind will pick up again this afternoon so the National Weather Service has again issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the area for the afternoon and early evening hours.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy at times with low temperatures in the 30s for the plains, mostly 20s for our local mountain communities and the high mountain valleys.

Extended: We expect more wind than precipitation with a number of cold fronts moving across the area this week. Monday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds and possibly spotty, brief sprinkles and/or flurries over our local mountain communities late, but most of the snow should remain over the Continental Divide. Breezy to windy at times with high temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s for the plains, 40s and 50s for the mountains, and 50s to lower 60s for the high mountain valleys. More wind on Tuesday as another cold front approaches the area. While the morning looks warm, it's likely that significantly colder air will move over the area sometime during the day. When the cold front arrives, it is possible that at least scattered rain and/or snow showers will develop along and behind it late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Wednesday looks breezy and colder with enough instability for isolated snow showers over and near the mountains, mainly over the northern parts of our coverage area. We’ll be on the boundary of the warmer and colder air on Thursday and Friday, and it’s hard to know right now which way the temperature will go, but it’s likely to be breezy/windy again.