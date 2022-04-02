Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warmer – 4/2/2022

Overview: We're tracking a warmer start to the weekend!

Today: We expect some mountain wave clouds to filter the sun today, and some areas will be a little breezy at times this afternoon, but we're also going to be warmer with high temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s for the plains, 50s and 60s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will fall into the 20s. Scattered, mainly light snow showers will develop over the mountains along the Continental Divide late tonight, mainly along and north of I-70.

Sunday: A cold front will work over the state on Sunday dropping temperatures into the 50s to lower 60s for the plains with 40s over the higher terrain along and west of the I-25 corridor. We expect more clouds than sun, and the wind will be noticeable with gusts over 25 mph likely over the plains, especially early in the day. Scattered rain and/or snow showers are likely to develop over and near the mountains during the late morning or afternoon hours with temperatures falling noticeably under or near any showers, so the afternoon looks pretty brisk for many of us along and west of I-25. Snow over the mountains may accumulate under any heavier bursts of snow that occur late in the day, but in general, it appears we will keep snowfall accumulations fairly light and confined to elevations above 7000 feet, and even there mostly on the cooler surfaces.

Extended: Monday may start cloudy and chilly with a few showers lingering over mainly southern areas, but we expect decreasing clouds and warming temperatures, and breezy conditions during the afternoon with high temperatures eventually in the 50s and 60s again for many areas. Tuesday should start windy and warm, but we'll turn cooler again as the next cold front moves over the state during the day. Most of the precipitation with the Tuesday cold front looks to fall over the high country, but spotty rain and/or snow showers may again develop mainly over and near the mountains. For most areas, Tuesday just looks very windy with a mixture of clouds and sun. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and brisk with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and a slight chance for a few snow showers over and near the mountains, and more wind is expected on Thursday. Dry Friday and next weekend with warming temperatures and periods of wind.