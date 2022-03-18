Marty’s Friday Evening Forecast – Nice Weekend Ahead – 3/18/2022

Overview: We're tracking a warmer weekend before the next storm arrives!

Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly clear and not as cool with low temperatures in the 20s for most areas, but some mountain communities and the high mountain valleys will fall into the teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning, then becoming partly cloudy and a little breezy at times during the afternoon. We expect a warmer afternoon again with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains, mainly 40s over the mountains.

Extended: Sunday will feature increasing clouds and wind, and warmer temperatures with highs reaching the 60s and 70s for the plains; 40s and 50s over the mountains and high mountain valleys. The next storm will approach the area Sunday night bringing colder air, increasing wind, and a chance for rain and snow to eastern Colorado. This looks to be a strong storm, but at present, the center of the storm looks to pass far enough south to prevent northern areas from receiving the heaviest snowfall. The higher terrain south of the Arkansas River looks more likely to get hit hard with snow, but if the storm meanders a bit farther north than expected it is certainly possible that the higher terrain in the Pikes Peak Region could also receive a prolonged period of heavy snow. Like the last storm, this system has a more spring-like appearance, and may bring a mixture of rain and snow to lower elevations over the plains of eastern Colorado, and possibly even some thunderstorms. Although the storm will begin pulling away from the area on Tuesday, it may take until late Wednesday or Thursday before we clear it out entirely. We should be warmer and dry Friday and next weekend!