Marty’s Tuesday Evening Forecast – Pleasant Night Ahead, But… 3/15/2022

Overview: We're tracking colder air, rain, and snow!

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild this evening, then increasing clouds and breezy at times late with a weak cold front approaching the area by daybreak. Many areas will only cool into the 30s tonight, but some mountain communities and low lying areas could briefly dip into the 20s, and the high mountain valleys will be colder.

Wednesday: A shallow layer of cooler air will filter over eastern Colorado during the morning, and we expect more clouds than sun as the day progresses. Breezy at times and not as warm with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains, but some mountain communities may remain in the 40s to lower 50s. Late in the afternoon the air may begin to cool more noticeably and the clouds may start to produce a mixture of rain and snow showers over the Pikes Peak Region.

Extended: Much colder air, rain and snow will arrive over much of the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. This storm is warmer than our more recent storms, and as such the heavier snowfall accumulations are likely to be confined to the higher terrain along and west of the I-25 corridor where favored areas could receive more than 6” through Thursday. A mixture of rain, snow, and warmer temperatures will reduce total snowfall accumulations over lower elevations along and west of the I-25 corridor, but some decent amounts of water are still expected to fall from the sky. High temperatures on Thursday are only expected to reach the 30s and 40s area-wide. We’ll be dry starting Friday with warmer air and increasing wind into the weekend. The next storm looks to arrive Sunday night or Monday.