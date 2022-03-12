Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warmer Afternoon – 3/12/2022

Overview: We're tracking warmer air!

Today: The morning will start out chilly, but we'll end up considerably warmer during the afternoon. We'll be mostly sunny with some areas on and near the mountains experiencing breezy conditions at times. High temperatures should reach the 50s for the plains, with 40s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold with low temperatures mainly in the 20s, but the high mountain valleys will get colder. Don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead tonight!

Sunday: Mostly sunny until late in the afternoon when clouds will start to increase. Warmer again and breezy at times during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas.

Extended: A cold front will bring snow to the Continental Divide Sunday night, wind, and possibly a brief burst of snow or scattered snow showers to the eastern mountains and immediately adjacent plains, especially south of the Arkansas River. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s to lower 30s. Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy to windy at times, and a little cooler with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas. Warmer and breezy again on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas, and possibly lower 70s for the southeastern plains. Wednesday will start mild with increasing clouds and breezy conditions as a cold front approaches the area. The coldest air should arrive sometime Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening bringing colder air, windy conditions, and another chance for snow to the area through early Thursday. Friday looks dry and warmer.