Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Colder, Windy – 3/5/2022

Overview: Winter is about to make a comeback...

Today: A brief burst of wind-driven snow is moving just northeast of our area this morning, but extreme northern areas on the Palmer Divide could have some patchy low clouds and scattered snow showers briefly. Isolated rain and/or snow showers are also possible over the higher terrain in the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon although we don't expect significant precipitation. For most areas we're just expecting a blustery, cooler day with clouds likely more prevalent over northern areas, but we expect most will see some sun at times. High temperatures will reach the 60s south of the Arkansas River where fire weather conditions are likely again this afternoon, mainly 40s and 50s elsewhere. Temperatures on the other side of Monument Hill will likely only reach the 30s today.

Tonight: Mainly scattered show sowers will become more likely over and near the mountains during the night, but most areas east of the I-25 corridor will likely avoid snow for most of the night. We’ll be colder and breezy at times tonight with low temperatures in the 30s for the plains, 20s over the mountains.

Sunday: A second system will bring much colder air to Colorado Sunday with snow developing over many areas during the morning. The southeastern corner of the state may miss out on the snow for much of the day, but the air will still be considerably colder. Several inches of snow may accumulate over and near the mountains and on the Palmer Divide during the day with lighter snow expected farther south and east. High temperatures will only reach the 20s and 30s for most areas, but the southeastern corner of the state might reach the lower 40s.

Extended: Scattered snow showers will be possible again mainly over and near the mountains on Monday and then for more areas on Thursday. The week as a whole will be much colder with high temperatures most days in the 30s and 40s, although Wednesday could be a little warmer.