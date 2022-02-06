Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Early Snow For Some – 2/6/2022

Overview: We’re tracking some fast-moving, weak systems that will bring periods of wind and possibly brief snowfall to parts of the area.

Today: The higher terrain around Colorado Springs and Pueblo received just enough snow as the cold front arrived last night to whiten roadways, so be prepared for a slick start over some areas. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy today with intermittent snow showers or flurries possible, mainly over and near the mountains. We expect a chilly breeze and cooler air with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the plains, 20s over the mountains.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with low temperatures in the teens for the plains, single digits above and below zero for the high country and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday should be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Another fast-moving cold front will kick up the wind and bring colder air to eastern Colorado Wednesday. It’s possible as the cold front arrives that some areas will experience a quick burst of snow, or at least some flurries. The rest of the week looks dry and warmer.