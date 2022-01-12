Skip to Content
State Forecast
today at 7:50 AM
Partly cloudy and warm with above average temperatures

1-12 HIGHS

Another fantastic looking day across southern Colorado with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper-50 and low-60s.

TODAY: High pressure will continue to build in across the region on Wednesday. Another pleasant day with above average temperatures. Winds will be light this afternoon, out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with morning low in the low to mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low and mid-60s. Cooler temperatures and a chance for snow showers arrives on Friday with highs backing down into the 40s. Right now we are dry heading into the weekend with above average temps.

