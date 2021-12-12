Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Clouds & Wind – 12/12/21

Overview: We’re tracking warmer air and wind over the next several days.

Today: We will be warmer, but breezy with strong wind gusts possible over and near the mountains at times. The combination of wind, warmer air, and dry conditions will result in conditions becoming favorable for the spread of wildfires over parts of eastern Colorado today so a Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Pueblo from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM for areas along and west of I-25 and south of the Arkansas River. Mountain wave clouds could filter the sun at times, but high temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s for most areas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will again be chilly with temperatures into the single digits.

Extended: The air should remain relatively warm through early Wednesday, but we expect breezy to windy conditions with the wind getting strong over most areas Wednesday and Wednesday night as colder air arrives again. Most of the precipitation with the mid-week cold front looks to fall as snow over the mountains along the Continental Divide, but it’s possible snow could also develop over and near the eastern mountains. Thursday and Friday look cooler with a few snow showers possible over the mountains on Friday.