Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Clouds & Wind – 11/13/2021

Overview: We’re tracking a couple of cold fronts over the next week, but in between we should have some warm weather at times.

Today: Mountain wave clouds will filter the sun at times today, and we expect breezy conditions over the higher terrain along and west of I-25. High temperatures will reach the 60s to lower 70s for the plains with 50s to near 60 for our local mountain communities and the high mountain valleys. Although the air temperature will be warmer today, for areas where there is shade and wind it may feel cooler than the numbers might suggest.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear to party cloudy with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will cool into the teens.

Sunday: Expect a mixture of sun and clouds, some wind, and cooler air with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday should be warm with increasing wind and a mixture of clouds and sun. A stronger cold front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday likely bringing a quick shot of snow to the ski resorts in the northern part of the state. Scattered snow showers might develop briefly over the Pikes Peak Region as well, but right now it doesn’t appear likely we’ll receive much precipitation. Wednesday looks significantly cooler/blustery for most areas thanks to a period of gusty wind. Thursday and Friday will be cool and breezy under a partly cloudy sky.