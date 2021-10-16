Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Crisp Start – 10/16/2021

Overview: We’re tracking warmer air this weekend!

Today: Chilly this morning, but warmer this afternoon under a sunny sky. Although it’ll take some time, high temperatures should eventually reach the 60s to lower 70s for the plains with 50s to lower 60s for the mountains. A southeasterly afternoon breeze of 10 to 15 mph is likely to develop along the I-25 corridor this afternoon as well.

Tonight: Clear and not quite as cool with low temperatures in the 30s for most of eastern Colorado, but some low lying and mountain areas may briefly dip into the 20s, and the high mountain valleys may cool into the teens.

Sunday: Sunny and a little warmer again with high temperatures in the 70s for lower elevations along and east of I-25, mainly 60s on the higher terrain along and west of I-25. A south/southeasterly breeze will develop again during the afternoon with speeds of 10 to 20 mph possible at times along and east of I-25.

Extended: Windy and warmer again on Monday with highs in the 70s to lower 80s for the plains and 60s over the mountains and mountain valleys. An upper-level wave and associated cold front will keep the wind blowing on Tuesday and bring some snow to the mountains along the Continental Divide, especially over the northern half of the state. For most of us in southern Colorado Tuesday will feature increasing clouds, wind, and falling temperatures with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s north of the Arkansas River early, probably falling into the 40s over northern areas late. While widespread, long-lasting precipitation doesn’t appear likely over southern/southeastern Colorado on Tuesday, there could be enough instability for at least scattered rain and snow showers north of the Arkansas River during the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday morning will be crisp, but we expect another warming trend as we head into next weekend.