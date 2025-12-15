Skip to Content
Ski Report

Loveland Ski Area opens Lift 6; Keno and Blackjack trails now accessible

Loveland Ski Area
By
New
Published 10:15 AM

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Loveland Ski Area opened Lift 6 over the weekend, which has also prompted the openings of Keno and Blackjack trails.

Ski area officials say that other terrain will also open soon, though the official dates are dependent on snow conditions.

The ski area also opened Lift 3 at Loveland Valley. That lift provides access to the now-opened blue corduroy runs and the brand-new "Enhanced Beginner & Family Zone."

In total, five lifts and 16 trails are now open at Loveland Ski Area, according to officials.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Ski Report

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.