Loveland Ski Area opens Lift 6; Keno and Blackjack trails now accessible

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Loveland Ski Area opened Lift 6 over the weekend, which has also prompted the openings of Keno and Blackjack trails.

Ski area officials say that other terrain will also open soon, though the official dates are dependent on snow conditions.

The ski area also opened Lift 3 at Loveland Valley. That lift provides access to the now-opened blue corduroy runs and the brand-new "Enhanced Beginner & Family Zone."

In total, five lifts and 16 trails are now open at Loveland Ski Area, according to officials.

