Loveland Ski Area opens Richard’s Run

Loveland Ski Area
Published 9:07 AM

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with Loveland Ski Area says Richard's Run has officially opened for the 2025-2026 ski season.

Following favorable snow conditions, the run, which is accessible from "Chet's Dream" lift, was able to open. Loveland Ski Area says it is one of its signature blue groomed trails.

Ski area officials say they hope to open more runs and lifts as conditions improve throughout the season.

Celeste Springer

