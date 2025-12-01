Loveland Ski Area opens Richard’s Run

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with Loveland Ski Area says Richard's Run has officially opened for the 2025-2026 ski season.

Following favorable snow conditions, the run, which is accessible from "Chet's Dream" lift, was able to open. Loveland Ski Area says it is one of its signature blue groomed trails.

Ski area officials say they hope to open more runs and lifts as conditions improve throughout the season.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.