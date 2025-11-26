Purgatory Resort announces opening day

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's official. After weeks of unfavorable weather, Purgatory Resort is ready to open to the public on Friday, Nov. 28.

According to a resort spokesperson, there will be a first chair celebration and a complimentary pancake breakfast at Village Express (Lift 1).

“We’re excited to officially kick off Purgatory’s 60th season,” said Dave Rathbun, general manager. “Thanks to a combination of natural snowfall and a massive around-the-clock effort from our snowmaking crews, we're ready to welcome guests back on the slopes for another outstanding season.”

This is the 60th year the resort has been in operation, according to the organization.

Opening day slopes include the Westfork and Limbo trails serviced by the Engineer Lift (Lift 2). Patrons can use the Purgatory Express (Lift 1) for both uphill access and downloading back to the base due to early-season conditions.

