Loveland Ski Area kicks off snowmaking operations

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- Loveland Ski Area has officially fired up the snow guns, resort officials say.

The snow guns are producing fresh powder in anticipation of opening day. The ski area says they are slightly ahead of schedule compared to last year; in 2024, snowmaking operations did not kick off until Oct. 18.

Loveland Ski Area has not officially announced when opening day will be. Sometimes, it comes by late October, though last year's opening day was Nov. 9.

