Tracking coldest morning yet Wednesday!

TODAY: We're waking up in the mid 30's in Colorado Springs and low 40's Pueblo with afternoon highs only making it to the high 40's and low 50's due to a cold front. We stay dry and windy. A Red Flag Warning has been prompted for the San Luis Valley until 6:00 p.m.

TOMORROW: We wake up FRIGID in the low 20's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Afternoon highs stay in the 50's for lower lying areas Wednesday. Dry conditions continue.

EXTENDED: We warm to the low 60's along I-25 by the end of the week - AKA Halloween! NOTE: we cool rapidly once the sun goes down with low 40's as early as 7:00 p.m. Halloweekend looks even nicer with afternoon highs in the high 60's and low 70's.