Dry & warm conditions continue

TODAY: Another warm and mostly dry day with highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and high 80s for Pueblo. we'll see 90s across the plains. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, mostly confined to the mountains.

EXTENDED: 80s and 90s will continue for the start of the work week. Most of us will stay dry however a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm continues. The higher the elevation, the higher the chance for rain. An upper level low pressure system could push through the region on Thursday bringing higher precipitation chances, although models are showing a lack of consistency right now. We'll keep you updated as we get closer.