Nice Holiday Weekend Ahead

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Comfortable temperatures near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected tonight with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start the day, then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A chance for a few showers across the area. Highs will be comfortable near 80° for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and 85° for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

SATURDAY: Saturday looks good as well with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few scattered afternoon showers. Highs a little warmer in the mid-to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.