Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Nice Holiday Weekend Ahead

KRDO
By
Published 3:16 PM

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Comfortable temperatures near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected tonight with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start the day, then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A chance for a few showers across the area. Highs will be comfortable near 80° for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and 85° for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

SATURDAY: Saturday looks good as well with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few scattered afternoon showers. Highs a little warmer in the mid-to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content