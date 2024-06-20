Warmer Temperatures Back

TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY OF ASTRONOMICAL SUMMER

Much warmer today with temperatures across the area a 20 to 25 degrees above where we were yesterday. The temperatures will warm a little more as we head into the weekend.

TODAY/TONIGHT: This afternoon and evening we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, a few of which may be severe meaning there is a chance for some 1" hail, winds greater than 58mph, moderate to heavy rain, and lightning. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few light showers and lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Friday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for an early morning, light shower then afternoon scattered showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorm. thunderstorms Friday are not expected to be severe. Highs will be in the mid-80s across El Paso County and low-yo-mid 90s across Pueblo County and out into the eastern plains.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies to start the day with an increase in clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers and possibly and isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo and points east into the eastern plains.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be similar to Saturday although there is a slightly better chance for afternoon scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-90s for Colorado Springs and across El Paso County and upper 90S NEAR 100°