More Rain & Heat

TONIGHT: This afternoon we are much warmer than Monday with Colorado Springs in

the mid-80s and Pueblo near 90 degrees. Tonight we will see lows in the mid-to-

upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer temperatures are expected across the area with highs in the

mid-to-upper 90s. It will be drier though with just a slight chance for and afternoon

and/or evening passing, light shower.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies expected with even hotter with highs in the mid-90s

expected for Colorado Springs and right around 100° for Pueblo. it will be relatively

dry with just a slight chance again for a light, passing shower in the afternoon

and/or evening.

POTENTIAL THREATS: With the warm to hot temperatures in place this week, flooding will

remain a threat along the Arkansas River Valley. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect until

further notice along the river from Canon City through Pueblo below the reservoir near

Avondale. The river is at minor flood stage and is expected to remain that way through

the week. The National Weather Service has also issued a FLOOD WATCH for the Arkansas

River from La Junta to the John Martin Reservoir.

THIS WEEKEND: Friday we will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the

mid-80s for Colorado Springs and mid-to-upper 80s for Pueblo. Friday into Saturday there

will be a chance for rain showers, with Saturday being the relatively drier day of the

two, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Sunday we should be back in the 90s with partly cloudy

to mostly sunny skies.