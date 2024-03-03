WEATHER ALERT: Red Flag Warnings, Dangerous winds

SUNDAY: Dangerously strong winds once again, with gusts up to 85 MPH south of Highway 50. We're expecting gusts up to 50 MPH in Colorado Springs and 70 MPH in Pueblo. Red Flag Warnings are in place across the eastern plains. Meanwhile mountain snowfall also continues. You can expect an estimated 6-12" of snow at most ski resorts from this system, but likely only a trace to a couple inches in the Pikes Peak Region.

EXTENDED: Unsettled weather continues through the work week with temperatures remaining near average. We're predicting a Monday high of 50 in Colorado Springs and 56 in Pueblo.